Teekay (NYSE:TK) Trading 4.6% Higher

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.34 and last traded at $6.32. 668,676 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 1,001,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Teekay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Get Teekay alerts:

Teekay Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.38 million, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.52.

Institutional Trading of Teekay

Teekay ( NYSE:TK Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. Teekay had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $294.51 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay during the first quarter worth $31,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay during the third quarter worth $42,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 20.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teekay Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management and technical management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.