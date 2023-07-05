Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Trading Up 5.9%

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report)’s share price rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.48 and last traded at $4.47. Approximately 2,192,532 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 3,857,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.95.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Up 7.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties Cuts Dividend

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.56). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $252.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.21 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 15,845 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 98,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 24,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

Featured Stories

