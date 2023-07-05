Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) Sets New 12-Month High at $72.00

Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU – Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 72 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 71.96 ($0.91), with a volume of 1111074 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.40 ($0.91).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 62.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 60.23. The company has a market cap of £248.13 million, a P/E ratio of 1,031.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a GBX 1.45 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Vertu Motors’s previous dividend of $0.70. Vertu Motors’s payout ratio is currently 2,857.14%.

In other Vertu Motors news, insider Robert Forrester purchased 2,943 shares of Vertu Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of £1,795.23 ($2,278.50). 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars and motorcycles, vans, motability cars, and commercial vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates chain of franchised dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Macklin Motors, and Vertu Motors.

