Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Free Report) traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.96 and last traded at $1.96. 1,431,950 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 3,753,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.30 price target on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.61.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 44.48% and a negative net margin of 50.64%. The firm had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oatly Group AB will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oatly Group by 14.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Oatly Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 7,823 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Oatly Group by 31.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares during the period. 21.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

