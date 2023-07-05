Xpediator (LON:XPD) Hits New 12-Month High at $44.00

Xpediator Plc (LON:XPD – Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 44 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 43.63 ($0.55), with a volume of 113359 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43.75 ($0.56).

Xpediator Trading Up 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 41.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 39.93. The company has a market capitalization of £62.09 million, a PE ratio of -2,070.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Xpediator Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.57%. This is an increase from Xpediator’s previous dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th.

Xpediator Company Profile

Xpediator Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight management services in the United Kingdom and the rest of Europe. It operates through three divisions: Freight Forwarding, Transport Support Services, and Logistics & Warehousing. The company offers freight forwarding services by road, ocean, sea, and air; 3PL services, warehousing, pick and pack services, e-commerce solutions, and distribution and return management services; and custom clearance services for import and export shipments.

