Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) Shares Down 4.2%

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.35 and last traded at $31.35. 3,726 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 82,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.72.

Genelux Stock Down 5.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.31.

Institutional Trading of Genelux

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Genelux during the first quarter valued at about $1,247,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genelux in the first quarter worth about $1,046,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Genelux in the first quarter worth about $920,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genelux in the first quarter worth about $462,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genelux in the first quarter worth about $421,000. Institutional investors own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Genelux Company Profile

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small-cell lung cancer.

