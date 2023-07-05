Panmure Gordon Downgrades abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) to Hold

abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Panmure Gordon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SLFPF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on abrdn from GBX 85 ($1.08) to GBX 80 ($1.02) in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on abrdn from GBX 160 ($2.03) to GBX 210 ($2.67) in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLFPF opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. abrdn has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $2.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.49.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

