Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 334,646 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 254,068 shares.The stock last traded at $27.13 and had previously closed at $27.05.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.69. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin FTSE Japan ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLJP. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,110,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,432,000 after buying an additional 1,631,445 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,930,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,162,000 after buying an additional 993,240 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,005,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,173,000 after buying an additional 576,569 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 488.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 673,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,180,000 after purchasing an additional 558,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,182,000.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

