Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Shares Down 3.9%

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.35 and last traded at $1.36. 3,323,933 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 10,588,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Tellurian from $1.30 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Tellurian Stock Down 3.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $765.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.97 and a beta of 2.26.

Institutional Trading of Tellurian

Tellurian ( NYSEAMERICAN:TELL Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $50.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.31 million. Research analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tellurian during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Tellurian during the first quarter worth $25,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Tellurian during the first quarter worth $26,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tellurian during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, McAdam LLC bought a new position in shares of Tellurian during the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 27,689 net acres of natural gas assets and 143 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

Further Reading

