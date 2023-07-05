Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Hits New 12-Month High at $158.43

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $158.43 and last traded at $158.43, with a volume of 1592154 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $157.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

Walmart Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $426.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $330,923,871.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares in the company, valued at $6,265,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,200,139 shares of company stock valued at $1,419,830,991. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after buying an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $2,598,736,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1,164,937.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,718,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000,000 after buying an additional 4,717,995 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Walmart by 7,546.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,166,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $467,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 179.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,578,677 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $254,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938,948 shares during the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

