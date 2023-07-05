Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $54.00

Concurrent Technologies Plc (LON:CNC – Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 54 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 57.20 ($0.73), with a volume of 195794 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59 ($0.75).

Concurrent Technologies Trading Down 2.9 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 67.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 71.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £40.61 million, a PE ratio of 2,750.00 and a beta of 0.59.

About Concurrent Technologies

Concurrent Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of single board computers for system integrators and original equipment manufacturers. It offers central processing unit boards; and complementary accessory products, such as switches, storage, and I/O boards.

