Distil (LON:DIS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.35

Distil Plc (LON:DIS – Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.44 ($0.01), with a volume of 296049 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.38 ($0.00).

Distil Stock Down 18.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.54. The company has a market cap of £2.09 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.47.

Distil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Distil Plc, together its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and sale of spirits. The company offers its products under various brands, including RedLeg Spiced Rum, Blackwoods Vintage Gin, Blackwoods Vodka, Blavod Original Black Vodka, TRØVE Botanical Spirit, and Diva Vodka. It markets and sells its products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Spain, Australia, and Russia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Distil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.