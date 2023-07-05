PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ – Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 518,236 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 126% from the previous session’s volume of 229,240 shares.The stock last traded at $90.86 and had previously closed at $92.03.

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.63.

Get PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $20,044,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 1,648.1% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 87,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,633,000 after buying an additional 82,404 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $3,426,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $2,704,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 84,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,105,000 after buying an additional 24,145 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index ETF, formerly PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Fund ETF, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch Long US Treasury Principal STRIPS Index (the Index) by investing at least 80% of its total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) in the component securities of the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.