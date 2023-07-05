Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) Shares Down 3.1%

Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) shares traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.96 and last traded at $5.96. 223,716 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 816,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Perimeter Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Perimeter Solutions Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 4.03. The company has a market cap of $941.99 million, a P/E ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perimeter Solutions

Perimeter Solutions ( NYSE:PRM Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $43.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.30 million. Perimeter Solutions had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 10.10%. On average, analysts predict that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 213.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 64,150 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 7.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the first quarter worth about $124,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the first quarter worth about $936,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Perimeter Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $372,000. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Perimeter Solutions

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

