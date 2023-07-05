Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Hits New 52-Week High at $6.61

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.61 and last traded at $6.60, with a volume of 535912 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.36.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander (Brasil) currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.0816 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 12,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation platform; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

