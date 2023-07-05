Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Trading Down 4.6%

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.39 and last traded at $21.51. Approximately 195,557 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 335,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.55.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Quanterix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.33.

Quanterix ( NASDAQ:QTRX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $28.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.46 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 17.22% and a negative net margin of 81.08%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Quanterix by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,678,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,513,000 after acquiring an additional 33,594 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Quanterix by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,818,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,045,000 after acquiring an additional 52,776 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Quanterix by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,298,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,629,000 after acquiring an additional 36,474 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Quanterix by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,155,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,737,000 after acquiring an additional 515,828 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Quanterix by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,026,000 after purchasing an additional 464,139 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

