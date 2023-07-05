Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Trading Up 4.9%

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) was up 4.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $103.22 and last traded at $103.22. Approximately 73,523 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 185,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on OXM shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oxford Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.50.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries Stock Up 5.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.09.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $420.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.10 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 32.20%. As a group, research analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 25.12%.

Insider Activity at Oxford Industries

In related news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total value of $105,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,439.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Industries

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,205,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.