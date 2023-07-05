D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4) Hits New 52-Week Low at $160.00

Shares of D4t4 Solutions Plc (LON:D4T4 – Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 160 ($2.03) and last traded at GBX 165 ($2.09), with a volume of 17908 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 167.50 ($2.13).

D4t4 Solutions Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of £65.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16,400.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 183.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 211.84.

About D4t4 Solutions

(Free Report)

D4t4 Solutions Plc provides information technology products and services. It offers Celebrus, a customer data platform product that captures customer data from various digital channels to deliver customer insight and analytics, personalization, decisioning, and customer relationship management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for D4t4 Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D4t4 Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.