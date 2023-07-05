First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG – Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 164,913 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 85,979 shares.The stock last traded at $63.08 and had previously closed at $62.65.

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.46 million, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FXG. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 14.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 28.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 15.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 117.0% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000.

About First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Staples Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

