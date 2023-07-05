Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP – Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 10,454 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 8,315 shares.The stock last traded at $21.48 and had previously closed at $21.04.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $838.52 million, a PE ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $35.07 million during the quarter. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 27.05%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urstadt Biddle Properties

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBP. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 28,510.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 13,685 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 45,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 264,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 42,597 shares during the period. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 77 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

