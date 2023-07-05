Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Trading 4.8% Higher

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.26 and last traded at $22.17. 113,762 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 334,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Eagle Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Eagle Bancorp from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Eagle Bancorp Stock Up 5.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Eagle Bancorp Announces Dividend

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $78.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.09 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 11.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Susan G. Riel bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $31,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,711 shares in the company, valued at $5,204,513.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul Saltzman bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at $200,672.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan G. Riel bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $31,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 295,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,204,513.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,924 shares of company stock valued at $86,679 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 436.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 394,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,717,000 after purchasing an additional 321,218 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,538,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 11.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,828,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,197,000 after purchasing an additional 189,992 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,653,000 after purchasing an additional 165,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 95.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 304,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,376,000 after purchasing an additional 148,941 shares in the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Bancorp

(Free Report)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.