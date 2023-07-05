Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG) Short Interest Down 25.0% in June

Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Chain Bridge I Price Performance

Shares of CBRG opened at $10.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.39. Chain Bridge I has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chain Bridge I

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chain Bridge I in the 1st quarter worth about $3,972,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chain Bridge I during the 1st quarter worth about $6,002,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Chain Bridge I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,871,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Chain Bridge I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,481,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Chain Bridge I in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chain Bridge I Company Profile

Chain Bridge I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus on partnering with a technology company that will advance the United States national security and intelligence interests.

