Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) rose 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.92 and last traded at $13.92. Approximately 358,544 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,402,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Herbalife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Herbalife in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Herbalife currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Herbalife Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Herbalife

Herbalife ( NYSE:HLF Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). Herbalife had a net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 22.11%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Herbalife Ltd. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephan Paulo Gratziani purchased 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.06 per share, with a total value of $330,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,477.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Herbalife

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife by 0.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,711,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,547,000 after purchasing an additional 12,671 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,967,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,681,000 after acquiring an additional 29,011 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife by 9.1% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 77,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife by 299.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,612,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,604 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife by 5.8% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,131,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,215,000 after acquiring an additional 61,877 shares during the period.

Herbalife Company Profile

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotion items.

Featured Stories

