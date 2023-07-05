Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM) Short Interest Update

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 655,900 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the May 31st total of 521,900 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 276,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CARM shares. TheStreet cut Carisma Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Carisma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Carisma Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Carisma Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Get Carisma Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carisma Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Carisma Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Carisma Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Carisma Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Carisma Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Carisma Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

Carisma Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ CARM opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.73 and a quick ratio of 6.73. Carisma Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $19.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.21.

Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.24 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carisma Therapeutics will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Carisma Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops chimeric antigen receptors (CAR) macrophages for the treatment of solid tumors. Its solutions are used to play a crucial role in the innate and adaptive immune response, and technology leverages advances in macrophage biology, chimeric antigen receptor engineering, and adoptive cellular therapy for the treatment of human diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carisma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carisma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.