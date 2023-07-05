First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,024,310 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 667,037 shares.The stock last traded at $44.07 and had previously closed at $44.17.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.79.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,445,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,381,000 after purchasing an additional 260,999 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,764,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,676,000 after acquiring an additional 907,715 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,602,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,335,000 after acquiring an additional 734,754 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,547,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,769,000 after acquiring an additional 702,235 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,673,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,397,000 after acquiring an additional 402,847 shares during the period.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

