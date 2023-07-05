First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,024,310 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 667,037 shares.The stock last traded at $44.07 and had previously closed at $44.17.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.79.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.
The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.
