EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Trading Up 4.6%

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Free Report) was up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.53 and last traded at $15.87. Approximately 907,250 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,064,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.17.

EHang Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.10 and its 200-day moving average is $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $932.51 million, a PE ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 0.73.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.23 million for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 201.81% and a negative net margin of 568.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EHang

About EHang

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in EHang during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in EHang during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in EHang during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in EHang during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in EHang during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

