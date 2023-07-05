Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 555,964 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 432% from the previous session’s volume of 104,521 shares.The stock last traded at $33.39 and had previously closed at $33.43.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 412.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000.

About Hartford Total Return Bond ETF

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

