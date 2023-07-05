Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Trading Down 3.1%

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) shares dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $341.64 and last traded at $342.72. Approximately 160,937 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 881,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $353.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $314.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.78.

Align Technology Stock Down 2.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $311.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.11. The stock has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.08, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $943.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.29 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 11.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin J. Dallas acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $285.26 per share, with a total value of $1,996,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,293.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Align Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,213,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,701,067,000 after acquiring an additional 889,705 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $150,692,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 943.5% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 466,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,339,000 after acquiring an additional 421,598 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $561,177,000 after acquiring an additional 345,647 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 534,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,682,000 after acquiring an additional 243,581 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

Recommended Stories

