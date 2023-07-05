Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 388,200 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the May 31st total of 312,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Global X Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $24.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.79. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.58 and a fifty-two week high of $28.82. The company has a market capitalization of $715.51 million, a PE ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Global X Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Global X Cybersecurity ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BUG. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,050,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,641,000 after purchasing an additional 262,087 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 737.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 714,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,859,000 after purchasing an additional 629,088 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 525,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,318,000 after purchasing an additional 28,137 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 395,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 379,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,866,000 after purchasing an additional 45,958 shares during the last quarter.

About Global X Cybersecurity ETF

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.