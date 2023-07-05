Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Cut to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RYI. StockNews.com began coverage on Ryerson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Ryerson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Ryerson Stock Performance

Shares of RYI opened at $44.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Ryerson has a 1 year low of $18.68 and a 1 year high of $44.70.

Insider Activity at Ryerson

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.25. Ryerson had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ryerson will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Platinum Equity, Llc sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total transaction of $146,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,924,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,401,936.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ryerson by 204.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 925,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,412,000 after buying an additional 621,219 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,697,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryerson by 1,511.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 492,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,914,000 after buying an additional 461,850 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryerson by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 588,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,521,000 after buying an additional 330,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryerson by 377.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,553,000 after buying an additional 243,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.