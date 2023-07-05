BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Short Interest Down 22.1% in June

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the May 31st total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
BrainsWay Price Performance
Shares of BrainsWay stock opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. BrainsWay has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.93.
BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 53.37%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BrainsWay will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BWAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on BrainsWay from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on BrainsWay from $3.75 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th.
Brainsway Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.
