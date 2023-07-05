BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Short Interest Update

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,570,000 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the May 31st total of 3,720,000 shares. Currently, 22.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 547,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on BTAI. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $46.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $43.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.63.

Insider Activity at BioXcel Therapeutics

In related news, insider Javier Rodriguez sold 1,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $48,766.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,842. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, Director Krishnan Nandabalan sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $1,039,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Javier Rodriguez sold 1,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $48,766.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,285 shares of company stock valued at $2,037,651 in the last 90 days. 35.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics Trading Up 18.3 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,276,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,803,000 after acquiring an additional 73,257 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 377.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,760,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,114 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,463,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,297,000 after acquiring an additional 40,025 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $24,904,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,059,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,155,000 after acquiring an additional 37,204 shares in the last quarter. 42.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BTAI opened at $7.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.33. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.88 and a 12 month high of $34.13.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. On average, analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

(Free Report)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

Further Reading

