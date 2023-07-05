Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 248,800 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the May 31st total of 192,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 584,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSJP opened at $22.51 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.56 and a 1-year high of $23.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.39.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.1179 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $152,000.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.