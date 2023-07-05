Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2023

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJPFree Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 248,800 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the May 31st total of 192,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 584,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSJP opened at $22.51 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.56 and a 1-year high of $23.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.39.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.1179 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $152,000.

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.