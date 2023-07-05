Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ROL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.17.

Shares of ROL opened at $42.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.31. Rollins has a fifty-two week low of $33.38 and a fifty-two week high of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 54.96 and a beta of 0.67.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The firm had revenue of $658.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Rollins will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rollins news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $489,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,375,115.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Rollins news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $489,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,375,115.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $1,719,182.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 743,992 shares in the company, valued at $31,582,460.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,481 shares of company stock worth $2,953,357 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Rollins in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

