Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) PT Raised to $20.00

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on APLE. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Compass Point lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $15.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. Apple Hospitality REIT has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $18.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.04 and a 200-day moving average of $15.76.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $77,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 568,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,805,689.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 6,718 shares of company stock valued at $102,969. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 21.7% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,060,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,973,000 after purchasing an additional 367,359 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 9.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,926,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,354,000 after purchasing an additional 251,741 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 8.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,018,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,404,000 after purchasing an additional 451,028 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 255.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,696,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,860,000 after acquiring an additional 254,813 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 220 hotels with approximately 29,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states.

