Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Trading Down 3.1%

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.55 and last traded at $40.60. Approximately 70,434 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 391,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.91.

INTA has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intapp from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Intapp from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Intapp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.51 and its 200 day moving average is $38.04.

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.07. Intapp had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $92.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.54 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thad Jampol sold 21,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $1,054,905.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 648,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,978,742.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intapp news, Director George R. Neble sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $107,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,805.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 21,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $1,054,905.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 648,393 shares in the company, valued at $31,978,742.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,327,384 shares of company stock valued at $118,510,391 in the last three months. 48.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intapp by 0.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Intapp by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Intapp by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Intapp in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Intapp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

