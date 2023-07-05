Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Short Interest Up 24.3% in June

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 963,400 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the May 31st total of 774,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.9 days. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 17,573.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Byrna Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Byrna Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Byrna Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. 26.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BYRN opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average of $7.18. Byrna Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.23 and a 52 week high of $10.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.48 million, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Byrna Technologies ( NASDAQ:BYRN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Byrna Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $8.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Byrna Technologies will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. It offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

