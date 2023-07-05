Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,710,000 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the May 31st total of 14,190,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on BZ shares. Barclays raised Kanzhun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Macquarie started coverage on Kanzhun in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.10 price objective for the company.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZ. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the 2nd quarter worth $1,069,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,144,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,391 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the 2nd quarter worth $1,225,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BZ opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.83 and a beta of 0.32. Kanzhun has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $28.99.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $186.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.86 million. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 3.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kanzhun will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

