Supermarket Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SUPIF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Liberum Capital

Equities research analysts at Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of Supermarket Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SUPIF – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised shares of Supermarket Income REIT from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th.

Supermarket Income REIT Price Performance

Shares of SUPIF opened at C$1.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.10. Supermarket Income REIT has a 12-month low of C$1.10 and a 12-month high of C$1.10.

Supermarket Income REIT Company Profile

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

