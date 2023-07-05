UBS Group Lowers SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) to Neutral

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SPXC. Oppenheimer increased their target price on SPX Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded SPX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. William Blair initiated coverage on SPX Technologies in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SPX Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

NYSE:SPXC opened at $85.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. SPX Technologies has a 12-month low of $49.67 and a 12-month high of $85.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.23.

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.33. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $399.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SPX Technologies will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider J Randall Data sold 17,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total value of $1,302,919.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,771,019.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider J Randall Data sold 17,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total value of $1,302,919.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,771,019.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 11,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total value of $854,346.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,768,161.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in SPX Technologies by 138.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in SPX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in SPX Technologies by 247.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SPX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

