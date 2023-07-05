Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 4,429 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,429 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $21.01 on Wednesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.51.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

