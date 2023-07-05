Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Adyen in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded Adyen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,840.00.

Get Adyen alerts:

Adyen Trading Down 0.8 %

Adyen stock opened at $17.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.43. Adyen has a fifty-two week low of $11.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.44.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.