Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) to Hold

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Mizuho started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.08.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of VICI opened at $31.83 on Wednesday. VICI Properties has a 12 month low of $29.29 and a 12 month high of $35.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VICI Properties

VICI Properties Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,137,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,212,965,000 after purchasing an additional 600,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in VICI Properties by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,921,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,430,000 after buying an additional 2,588,671 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in VICI Properties by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,573,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,056,000 after buying an additional 1,753,004 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in VICI Properties by 14.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,912,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,476,000 after buying an additional 4,477,196 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in VICI Properties by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,979,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,461,000 after buying an additional 94,440 shares during the period. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Articles

