Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) to Hold

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Mizuho started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.08.
VICI Properties Stock Performance
Shares of VICI opened at $31.83 on Wednesday. VICI Properties has a 12 month low of $29.29 and a 12 month high of $35.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VICI Properties
VICI Properties Company Profile
VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.
