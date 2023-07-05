Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Coverage Initiated at ATB Capital

Equities researchers at ATB Capital started coverage on shares of Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Ayr Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Ayr Wellness Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AYRWF opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. Ayr Wellness has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $5.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ayr Wellness Company Profile

Ayr Wellness ( OTCMKTS:AYRWF Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $117.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.00 million. Ayr Wellness had a negative net margin of 92.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. On average, analysts expect that Ayr Wellness will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ayr Wellness Inc operates as a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator that cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. It owns and operates a chain of cannabis retail stores under AYR, Liberty Health Sciences, and The Dispensary brand names.

