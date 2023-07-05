bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,440,000 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the May 31st total of 24,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on bluebird bio from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded bluebird bio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, bluebird bio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

bluebird bio Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of BLUE stock opened at $3.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.86. bluebird bio has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $8.58.

Institutional Trading of bluebird bio

bluebird bio ( NASDAQ:BLUE Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.75. The company had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.97 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 3,054.45% and a negative return on equity of 52.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.66) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that bluebird bio will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,765,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,494,000 after buying an additional 5,006,075 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,945,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,315 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 6,335,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,104,000 after purchasing an additional 424,841 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,709,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,482,000 after purchasing an additional 202,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 184.6% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,104,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

