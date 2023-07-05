Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Purchases New Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,076 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 85.7% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX opened at $247.55 on Wednesday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $250.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $229.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.12. The company has a market cap of $62.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.33 EPS for the current year.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,363.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,557 shares of company stock valued at $41,318,655 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FDX. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.11.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

