Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Now Covered by ATB Capital

ATB Capital assumed coverage on shares of Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CURLF has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Curaleaf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Curaleaf currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Curaleaf Trading Up 6.7 %

Curaleaf stock opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average is $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.10. Curaleaf has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $7.90. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.11.

Curaleaf Company Profile

Curaleaf ( OTCMKTS:CURLF Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Curaleaf had a negative return on equity of 20.37% and a negative net margin of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $352.49 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Curaleaf will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through Domestic Operations and International Operations segments. The company engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of cannabis products through retail and wholesale channels. In addition, it offers flowers, pre-rolls, flower pods, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing, such as pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, including distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

