Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Now Covered by ATB Capital

Equities researchers at ATB Capital assumed coverage on shares of Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jushi in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jushi in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, BTIG Research cut Jushi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jushi currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.55.
Jushi Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS JUSHF opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Jushi has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $2.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.59.
Jushi Company Profile
Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts.
