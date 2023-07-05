Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lowered its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TKR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 12.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,620,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,875,000 after acquiring an additional 736,067 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Timken by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,450,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,808,000 after purchasing an additional 29,889 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Timken by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,865,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,167,000 after purchasing an additional 52,184 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,851,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,861,000 after purchasing an additional 79,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 54.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,421,000 after buying an additional 562,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Timken from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Timken from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Timken presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.56.

Timken Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of TKR opened at $92.52 on Wednesday. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.85 and a fifty-two week high of $92.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.24. Timken had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Timken Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Timken’s payout ratio is presently 23.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $1,713,824.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at $28,259,959.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $1,713,824.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,259,959.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total value of $1,832,512.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,248,466.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Timken Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Recommended Stories

