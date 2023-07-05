Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to Neutral

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) was downgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on COIN. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.48.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Coinbase Global stock opened at $79.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Coinbase Global has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $116.30.

Insider Activity

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $772.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 81.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.65 per share, with a total value of $5,965,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,221,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,882,994.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $1,860,503.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.65 per share, with a total value of $5,965,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,221,844 shares in the company, valued at $72,882,994.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 269,811 shares of company stock valued at $16,565,904 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 3,355.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the first quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 9,516.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 577 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 231.7% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 597 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 144.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coinbase Global

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.